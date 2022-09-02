PM Ciuca says political stability achievement, most important gov't priority

Political stability and dialogue with investors have generated "another trust profile" for Romania, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said, stressing that for the Government the most important aspect was ensuring political stability, in order to gain the partners' trust in the dialogue on security issues.

"For the government - returning to the political side - the most important aspect was to achieve political stability, on the grounds of which we can build, we can gain the trust of our partners for everything that dialogue on security issues means. Security without money is not possible, therefore we need the economy, we need investments in the economy. And then the political stability and the dialogue with the investors generated another confidence profile for our country. It is no coincidence that today we are discussing the increase in the percentage of foreign direct investments in Romania. It is no coincidence that, at the level of the Government, the largest amount for investments in the last 32 years has been established from the state budget. It is no coincidence that decisions were made to bring together everything that happens through political decisions in the economic area, because, after all, it is economy and resources that generate all that is needed for a consolidated security profile, a pivot profile that we want to consolidate in the Black Sea region," the prime minister told the 6th edition of the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum on Friday, told Agerpres.

The clarifications came after Nicolae Ciuca was asked if the efforts made so far by Romania to ensure resilience, in the current security context, are sufficient. The Prime Minister replied that the changes affected the citizens, but also the state institutions, both in Romania and in the EU and NATO member countries. He mentioned that the first sign predicting the exit from the comfort zone was the invasion of Georgia.

He showed that in the last period at the EU level, decisions were taken that aim at the Union's ability to respond, such as the creation of a package of rapid reaction forces. Ciuca emphasised that Romania is part of these efforts, and the allied presence on the territory of Romania represents an important political decision that is relevant both for the Alliance and within the European Union. The prime minister also referred to the decision to allocate 2.5% of the GDP for defense.

In terms of foreign policy, the prime minister spoke about the bilateral meetings aimed at supporting the progress of the states in the Western Balkans.

The Prime Minister also said that the Government received support in its efforts both from the civil society and from the citizens.