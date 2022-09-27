PM Ciuca, Speaker of Danish Parliament discuss Schengen accession, renewable energy sources

Romania's accession to the Schengen Zone, the diversification of energy sources and continuous support for Ukraine were among the topics addressed, on Tuesday, at the meeting of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the Speaker of the Romania Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, and the Speaker of Parliament of the Kingdom of Denmark, Henrik Dam Kristensen.

According to a press release of the Government, the meeting took place in the context of the participation in the state funeral organized in honour of the former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.

"The Romanian Prime Minister appreciated the bilateral collaboration between Romania and Denmark and the convergence of the agenda at the level of the European Union on the specific files supporting the European resistance. In this context, the head of the Executive mentioned that Romania is taking all steps in coordination with the European Union to set up the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism. Also, the PM underscored the importance of expanding the Schengen Zone through the accession of Romania, which acts as a de facto member of the zone," the same source states, told Agerpres.

At the same time, Nicolae Ciuca pointed out "the need for a sustainable solution" to solve the energy crisis at the EU level.

"In this context, he referred to the role of renewable energy and mentioned Romania's openness to benefit from Denmark's expertise in terms of the diversification of energy sources and production of renewable sources," reports the Government's Press Office.

The two sides confirmed the "continuation of multidimensional support" for Ukraine and its citizens, refugees in EU member states.

"An important point of the discussions concerned cooperation at the NATO level for strengthening regional security and strengthening the deterrence and defence position of the Alliance on the Eastern Flank," informs the abovementioned source.

Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca is visiting Tokyo from September 26-28 to participate in the state funeral organized in honour of the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.