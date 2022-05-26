PM Ciuca: Step by step we are getting closer to targets set forth in governing program

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca presented on Thursday the government's stocktaking report after six months in office, stating that "step by step" the targeted results are being achieved.

"In the first six months of governing we have taken concrete steps to achieve all the goals set forth in the governing program. Step by step we are getting closer to achieving the targeted results, many of which were obtained through the efforts of the government and implicitly of the ministries, which have worked hard in recent months not to waste Romania's unique chances for development and modernization," Ciuca told the meeting of the League of PNL Local Elected Representatives taking place in Poiana Brasov.

He explained that he postponed the assessment of the ministers and secretaries of state on-the-job performance by one month, for the end of June, when all the milestones and targets pledged under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for the first semester must be presented.

"Their fulfillment (...) is an important indicator in assessing the performance and competencies of the ministers and secretaries of state," the Prime Minister explained.

He went on to say that six months after his taking office, Romania has the "highest" economic growth in the EU and has over 90 billion euros at its disposal for development and modernization.

"Romania is a secure country, with the strongest security guarantees proving all the more important as the Russian military invasion has triggered a devastating war on our border. The security we are enjoying at this time, as the crisis generated by the illegal and unprovoked war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine is in full swing, our guarantee, is provided by our North Atlantic Alliance and EU membership and by the Strategic Partnership with the U.S., which confers protection for our territory, economy and - most importantly - our citizens," Nicolae Ciuca said.

He also mentioned the measures taken through the "Support for Romania" package "meant to make possible both the continuation of investments and the protection of the vulnerable categories affected by the rising prices", pointing out that investments are the government's main concern and that today's government meeting approved the last OUG authorizing the Ministry of European Investments and Projects to submit the first application for European funds no later than May 31st. "We thus facilitate the inflow of another almost 3 billion euros," the Prime Minister said.

He also noted that the government has pumped up the absorption rate of European funds by 7 percent and that the "Anghel Saligny" program envisages the expansion of water and sewerage networks, with more than 2,000 applications under assessment.

Ciuca concluded by mentioning the "efficient" management of the COVID-19 pandemic.