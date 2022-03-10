PM Ciuca tells European Commissioner Lenarcic gov't counting on EC support to meet refugee needs

On Thursday at the Government House, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed visiting European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic, highlighting the importance of European support to Romania and Moldova in order to manage the flows of refugees from Ukraine.

"Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca underlined the sustained efforts of Romania and the fact that the government of Romania counts on the European Commission, the member states and other partners to provide assistance in order for Romania to respond as effectively as possible to the needs of refugees. He also underscored the need to continue the active support of the European Commission, and also of the European partners, for Moldova, by allocating additional resources essential to the management of the intensive flow of refugees from Ukraine," according to a Government press release.

Ciuca also mentioned the "severe humanitarian impact of Russia' unjustified, illegal and unprovoked military aggression" on Ukraine, emphasising what he called "strategic need to maintain the solidarity and unity" of the EU and NATO amidst the ongoing crisis.

"He also highlighted the comprehensive actions taken since the beginning of the crisis by the Romanian government together with institutional, non-governmental partners and private actors, in promptly assisting Ukrainian refugees upon entering Romania, including those not asking for international protection," the Government informs.

Lenarcic came to Romania for the opening of a humanitarian assistance hub in the northern Romanian city of Suceava with support from the European Commission.

"The activation of this logistics hub for the storage and distribution of humanitarian assistance reflects the government's firm commitment to an operational and coherent management of the inflows of refugees entering and remaining in Romania," the Government release reads.