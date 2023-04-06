PM Ciuca: The abuse of office threshold established under bill approved by gov't, the best option

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), has called the best option the abuse of office bill as it came out of the government, namely without a value threshold, a version later adopted by the Chamber of Deputies as well.

Ciuca made the statement when asked on Thursday at a news conference at the end of a convention of the PNL National Political Bureau (BPN) what his reaction was to the subject related to the last-minute waiver of the threshold for abuse of office before a vote in the Chamber of Deputies.

"The threshold for abuse of office was established by a bill that was discussed and approved at the government level. It was a decision that we took and supported and so we considered it to be the best option that we can further adopt and thus support our initial bill. I asked that the bill that we submitted be subject to approval. You know very well that there was a whole series of discussions related to a ruling of the Constitutional Court that a threshold is required. There were proposals for that threshold and from all points of view, without any hesitation, I can confirm to you that PNL supported and continues to support the idea that all judiciary problems be solved as we have pledged to. Something that, by the way, did happened. If we look back, we can validate that all Justice bills pledged since the beginning of the government, including those aimed at lifting the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) , were unfolded in accordance with our commitments," said Ciuca.

At a plenary session on Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies passed, 191 to 66 and 12 abstentions, a bill amending the Criminal Code and targets abuse and neglect of office as worded by the government.

In this version, a threshold from which the abuse of office is criminalised is repealed, as decided on Tuesday by the Judiciary Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, which greenlighted the government's version of the bill.