PM Ciuca to meet in Brussels with European Council, European Commission presidents and NATO Secretary General

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca pays a visit to Brussels on Monday and Tuesday for a series of meetings with senior officials of the European and NATO institutions.

According to a Government release, on Monday evening the prime minister will have a working dinner with European Council President Charles Michael.On Tuesday, the prime minister will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other members of the Commission.Also, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will have a meeting at the NATO headquarters with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Organization, Jens Stoltenberg.