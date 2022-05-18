PM Ciuca to meet Portuguese counterpart to sign agreement on defence cooperation

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will meet Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Thursday, a context in which there will be signed an agreement between Romania and Portugal on cooperation in the defence area, Government Spokesman Dan Carbunaru announced.

"Tomorrow, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will also have a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic, Mr. Antonio Costa, during which there will be signed the agreement between Romania and the Portuguese Republic on cooperation in the defence area," Carbunaru said after the Government meeting on Wednesday.The Government meeting's agenda included a memorandum on the negotiation and signing of the Agreement between Romania and the Portuguese Republic on cooperation in the defence area."The main cooperation fields in the defence area, according to the new Agreement, will be: defence management and planning; participating in bilateral and multinational military exercises; cyber defence and counteracting hybrid war; training and education of civil and military staff; crisis management, peace-keeping and humanitarian missions; logistics; information exchange in the defence area; defence industries and technologies and military equipment; research and development; military geography, geodesy, topography, geo-spatial information and meteorology; military legislation; arm control and disarmament; environmental matters; gender themes and the role of women in the Armed Forces; military medicine; military history and publications; cultural, sports and social activities. The draft agreement does not include provisions contrary to the Romanian legislation and it does not go against the obligations and commitments assumed under other international documents," the memorandum reads. AGERPRES