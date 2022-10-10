PM Ciuca, UAE Ambassador Sultan Mohamed Majed Al Ali discuss cooperation in IT&C, agriculture, energy, transport

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday received, at the Victoria Palace, the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Sultan Mohamed Majed Al Ali, on which occasion they discussed cooperation projects in the fields of IT&C, agriculture, energy, transport, ahead of the planned visit to Bucharest of Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri, the Co-Chair of the Romania-United Arab Emirates Intergovernmental Commission, told Agerpres.

According to a press release provided by the Executive, the PM mentioned his visit to Abu-Dhabi, the fruitful discussions with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, and the subsequent conversation over the phone, through which the two parties decided to closely monitor the 14 agreed cooperation projects existing between Romania and the UAE.

"Ambassador Al Ali underscored the need for the list of projects to remain open and conveyed his interest in tourism and the tourist infrastructure in Romania," the same source reads.