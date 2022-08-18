PM Ciuca urging ministers to prioritise recovery, resilience targets, OECD roadmap

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday asked the ministers to continue to prirotise the targets and milestones in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) that Romania has to meet moving forward.

"Keep in mind that in the period immediately ahead we should not lose the PNRR targets and milestones from our list of priorities. We still have one month, because, as I said at the end of June, this quarter we meet the milestones in mid-September. In the last two government meetings we will not approve, I will not approve any kind of milestone or target. Please keep that in mind," said Ciuca.

He also told the ministers that they must continue to work on the implementation of the first items of the roadmap for Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) membership.

"We all know that in September we receive the visit of a delegation from the OECD management level and, at the same time, we must deliver the memorandum by which we commit ourselves to the implementation of all the measures provided for in the roadmap. These are activities that entail a sustained effort at the level of each ministry, at the level of each government body. As such, each minister please make sure that the planning of these activities is as coherent and coordinated as possible with the other ministries, because we are not talking unilateral responsibilities and actions, as there is a set of coordinated measures and responsibilities for each individual project," said Ciuca.