PM Ciuca visits Siret Border Checkpoint; checked preparations for managing situation on border with Ukraine

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Nicolae Ciucă guvern

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca checked, on Friday afternoon, the state of preparations of the authorities for the management of the situation on the border with Ukraine, during a working visit to Siret, Suceava County.

"Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca checked, together with the Ministers of Internal Affairs - Lucian Bode, Health - Alexandru Rafila, Defence - Vasile Dincu, the Head of Emergencies Department, Raed Arafat, and the President of the Suceava County Council, Gheorghe Flutur, the preparations for the preparations for managing the measures taken by authorities on the border with Ukraine. The '9 May' Siret Stadium is one of the places where one of the refugee camps can be set up, if necessary, near the Siret Border Checkpoint", reads a post on the Government's Facebook page, Agerpres.ro informs.

During the visit, the Chief Executive went to Siret Border Checkpoint, where these days there is a significant influx of Ukrainian citizens entering Romania.

