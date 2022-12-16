PM Ciuca: We respect decision of each citizen, without encouraging certain positioning towards Austrian companies

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday evening, in a press conference held at the Romanian embassy in Paris, that the Romanian authorities are approaching a diplomatic path in the relationship with the Austrian authorities and that they respect the decisions of the Romanian citizens towards Austrian companies, without encouraging a certain positioning.

"Furthermore, we consider that the decision not to have been accepted in the Schengen area was an unfair decision in relation to the steps and efforts that were made by the Romanian citizens and by the Romanian authorities. What is happening regarding the way in which we position ourselves towards Austrian authorities, we do it diplomatically and along the official relationship, without any other aspects that leave room for interpretation, and as far as the decision that each individual citizen makes is a decision that we respect, without having a behavior, an attitude to encourage in one way or another the positioning towards one or another company belonging to the Austrian state," said Ciuca.

The prime minister denied the hypothesis of a decision regarding the transfer of state company accounts from Austrian banks.

"There is no rule, no decision at the level of state companies in this regard," said Ciuca.

On the other hand, when asked if he intends to move or close his account at a bank with Austrian capital, the prime minister replied that such an operation he would need time.

"In order to do this operation, I have to have time to get to the bank. So far I haven't even had time to get home," he said.

Asked further if he will still go to the bank, he answered: "I will make a decision in this regard."

Nicolae Ciuca also stated that Romania deserves and must enter the Schengen area and that the authorities will take steps to achieve this goal in 2023, as President Klaus Iohannis also stated. He also specified that the data provided by European institutions such as FRONTEX, Europol or EURODAC do not confirm the figures announced by the Austrian Ministry of the Interior on migration.AGERPRES