PM congratulates football team of West University of Timisoara for becoming European champion

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca congratulated, on Thursday, the members of the football team of the West University of Timisoara for their victory in the final of the European University Games in Lodz (Poland), underscoring on this occasion what a good example these young champions were for the Romanian sports, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The young Romanian athletes have once again proven their value and I am even happier that they perform well in sports and, at the same time, are concerned with continuing their studies. The victory of the football team of the West University of Timisoara at the European University Games in Lodz (Poland) is a first for the Romanian representative at this level and I am certain that the Romanian university sport will follow the example of these young champions. Sport and education are indispensable for young people and children to develop harmoniously and highlights their qualities. I congratulate the new European university football champions from UVT for the exceptional victory achieved in Poland. I wish you success in the future competitions and in your student life!," said Ciuca, in his message posted on the Facebook page of the Government.