 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM congratulates football team of West University of Timisoara for becoming European champion

gov.ro
Nicolae Ciucă

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca congratulated, on Thursday, the members of the football team of the West University of Timisoara for their victory in the final of the European University Games in Lodz (Poland), underscoring on this occasion what a good example these young champions were for the Romanian sports, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The young Romanian athletes have once again proven their value and I am even happier that they perform well in sports and, at the same time, are concerned with continuing their studies. The victory of the football team of the West University of Timisoara at the European University Games in Lodz (Poland) is a first for the Romanian representative at this level and I am certain that the Romanian university sport will follow the example of these young champions. Sport and education are indispensable for young people and children to develop harmoniously and highlights their qualities. I congratulate the new European university football champions from UVT for the exceptional victory achieved in Poland. I wish you success in the future competitions and in your student life!," said Ciuca, in his message posted on the Facebook page of the Government.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.