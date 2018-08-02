PM Dancila: Amounts needed for payment of pensions, wages are fully ensured by year's end

The amounts needed for the payment of pensions and wages are fully ensured by the end of the year, following the budget rectification, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said at Victoria Palace on Thursday.

"(...) In order to dispel all the artificially maintained rumors about pension and wage money, I want to tell you that after the rectification the amounts necessary for the payment of pensions and wages are fully ensured by the end of the year. So, I am asking the pensioners to take into account the official data presented by the Government and the competent institutions and I assure them that the pensions we have just increased have full coverage in the budget," Dancila said.The pension budget was supplemented by over 850 million lei, the prime minister said.The prime minister said there were also some budget cuts for some institutions."We have reduced, however, only where there was a low use of the money allocated. If they were unable to spend the money at their disposal, we considered it better to take this surplus and allocate it, as a priority, to healthcare, education and investment," Dancila said.According to the material prepared by the Government regarding the budget rectification, the ministries with a negative rectification higher than 10 million lei are the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Waters and Forestry, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Research and Innovation, and also the Presidential Administration, the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Special Telecommunications Service and the Protection and Guard Service.