PM Dancila announces carrying out visits to Lithuania and Estonia as of Thursday

Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced she will be carrying out visits, as of Thursday, to Lithuania and Estonia, Agerpres writes.


"I will be leaving to Lithuania tomorrow, followed by a visit to Estonia. It is very important that we talk to these countries' governments. We have major interest cases on the European agenda for all the European states and I believe we have to see the common things, to uphold Romania's interest, see the challenges we must respond to and the way in which the member states of the European Union understand to respond to these challenges," Dancila stated on Wednesday at the beginning of the Government sitting.

"I will be having a meeting with the Prime Minister in Lithuania and with Parliament's President. In Estonia, I will meet the Prime Minister, the President of Estonia, and also with Parliament's Deputy President," Dancila further said.

