PM Dancila: At EU Council Presidency, Romania confirmed the full member statute; goal to end CVM - legitimate

Romania has confirmed its statute as a full member through exercising the Presidency of the European Union Council, which shows the legitimacy of our country's aspiration to conclude the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday in the plenary meeting of the European Parliament.

"I believe that this feeling of recognition of the significance which the European Union has for the citizens needs to be permanently cultivated through concrete results. Our project doesn't have to promote a multi-speed Europe, or one of the concentric circles. Romania will continue to promote the common goal of strengthening the European project and, at the same time, pursuing the completion of its integration. I refer here to our country's full integration in the Schengen Area, within which we already are part of as a de facto member. We will further act in a pragmatic manner to promote the principles of the Sibiu Declaration and we are profoundly attached to observing the democratic values and the rule of law," Viorica Dancila underscored in the plenary meeting of the European Parliament, on the occasion of presenting the results of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council.

According to the PM, it's important that there are no differences between the member states, faults that can create different standards for the European citizens.

"By exercising the Presidency of the European Union Council, Romania confirmed the statute as a full member, which shows the legitimacy of our country's aspiration to conclude the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism. I strongly continue to believe that our future, of all of us, cannot be imagined otherwise than within a more united and more cohesive Europe, to the benefit of which we have worked with enthusiasm, confidence and professionalism over the past six months. I have the belief that the efforts of Romania's Presidency at the EU Council represent a consistent basis for continuing to advance the European agenda in the next period and I wish the Finnish Presidency at the EU Council good luck," the Gov't head concluded.