PM Dancila: Budget revision will be positive because of almost 6-billion-lei extra revenues

Guvernul Romaniei
Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Thursday that the first budget revision this year will be positive, with the relate piece of legislation to be adopted in the second half of August. 


"This will be a positive budget revision, as we have extra revenues to the aggregate national budget of almost 6 billion lei. I will unveil the details of the revision this evening. The revision ordinance will be adopted in the second half of August," Dancila said at the beginning of a government meeting on Thursday. 

Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea on Thursday went to the Government House, where they talked with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila about the budget revision for about two hours.

