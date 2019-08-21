PM Dancila: Gov't to endorse necessary spending to implement national disability management system

The government will endorse the necessary spending - over 45 million lei - to implement the national disability management system, a project unfolded through European funds, on Wednesday said Prime Minister Viorica Dancila in the opening of the weekly gov't sitting.

"A national platform will be forged to administrate the files of all grown up people and of children with disabilities of of those who are at their first assessment to getting the impairment classification certificate. Through this system, the citizens will be able to convey online their demands to the institutions in charge without any need for them to be physically present at the said bodies' venues. Moreover, a clear record of the files' situation of the grown up persons with impairment, of the residential and non-residential centers, as well as of the personal assistants and carers of persons with disabilities, will be generated," Viorica Dancila explained.According to the premier, this way the institutions in charge will have a faster access to the information at the level of the Social Assistance and Child Protection General Directorates to increase the quality of the social protection activity.