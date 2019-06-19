PM Dancila: I do not want anyone to stay behind bars if law allows them to be released

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday for Adevarul Live when asked if she imagined from the position of interim chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) the day when Dragnea could leave prison following a possible decision of the Constitutional Court on the three judges' panels, that she has not thought about it.

The journalist who asked the question said that on 3 July the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) will again judge the case raised by the Social Democrat Florin Iordache regarding the three judges' panels, and if they are declared unconstitutional, Dragnea will be released from the penitentiary."I have not thought about it, CCR has the right to make any decision. I do not interfere with the law, I do not want anyone to stay behind bars, if the law allows them to be released. I do not want to refer to this, especially since on 3 July there is an important event for Romania: we will review Romania's activity at the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU in the European Parliament in Strasbourg," said Dancila.