PM Dancila: I haven't received any decision on Ambassador Maior's recall, just notice

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila declared on Saturday in Mamaia that she had not received any decision regarding the recall of Romania's Ambassador to the United States, George Maior, but only a notice in this regard, which she did not make public, because she did not know whether it was confidential or not.

Premier Dancila argues that she agrees, as a political decision, with Maior's recall to Bucharest.

"I have not received any decision to recall to the country US Ambassador George Maior. On 7 or 8 [ed.n - May] I received a notice by Military Post. I did not know whether I can say this, if it is confidential or not, I have understood that it is confidential. I received a notice that I approved, related to the recall of the ambassador from the United States, but I did not receive any decision regarding the recall of Ambassador Maior," said Viorica Dancila.

According to her, a notice, in which you express your intention to recall the ambassador is one thing, but the decision to recall is something else and must be endorsed by the President of Romania.

"As far as I understand, from the statements of Mr. Melescanu [former Foreign Affairs minister, ed.n.], this decision would have been sent from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Presidential Administration. From there it should have come to the Prime Minister. I did not receive, no decision to recall Romania's ambassador to the United States was found on my table. On 7 or 8 May, I received a notice informing me of this intention, but a decision to recall the ambassador was never on my table. Mr. Melescanu was referring to that notice. (...) I signed that notice regarding the ambassador's recall. (...) As a political decision and given that it is a very well-argued memorandum, I am definitely signing it. As proof that I have also signed the notice," the prime minister added.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu said on Friday he sent PM Viorica Dancila, for approval, on May 8, by special post, the request to recall Romania's Ambassador to the US George Maior, but that the prime minister must have misplaced the document.