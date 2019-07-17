PM Dancila: Internship Programme reaches maturity; Executive backs any initiative meant to contribute to youth's support

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated that the Government's Internship Programme has reached maturity and called on the young participants to keep their "enthusiasm, curiosity" and to be happy with the work they will carry out.

The seventh edition of the Government's Internship Programme was officially launched on Wednesday at the Victoria Palace."I want to congratulate all of you for the results achieved, you have all gone through a rigorous process. Those who have got here are young people with outstanding academic achievements and innovative spirit coming from all the major university centers of Romania, from the Republic of Moldova, but among you there are also students or graduates of prestigious universities in the UK, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Italy or Denmark. It is a confirmation that the Government's Internship Programme has matured, that the success of previous editions is appreciated by students and young graduates. The Romanian Government is with you and backs this programme and any initiative meant to help young people at the beginning of their professional career," Viorica Dancila told the young people having joined the programme.The prime minister added that starting this year "the internship period is considered seniority in work"."In order to support young graduates and also employers open to hosting internships, we have completed during this government the Internship Law. Motivation is also boosted by the increase of the monthly allowance offered to each intern so that it reaches 2,080 lei gross, but the most important gain of the two months of internship spent in government institutions will be the experience you will have acquired. You will be able to put into practice what you have accumulated in the study years under the close coordination of specialists from the 55 institutions involved in this programme, ministries, authorities and central public administration agencies. I am convinced that you will enjoy the opportunities offered within the programme, meetings and roundtable meetings with high officials of the Romanian state, ministers, secretaries of state, visits to the Constitutional Court, to Parliament, to embassies accredited in Romania, but also to other benchmark institutions," premier Dancila said.The prime minister also told the young people who entered the government internship programme to keep their "enthusiasm, curiosity"."I am convinced that public administration professionals will be delighted to receive and guide you. I urge you to experiment and learn from your colleagues and tutors by working in a team, fulfilling the tasks assigned to you. Discover yourselves, overcome your limits! I wish you good luck in everything you have set out to do," was the prime minister's message.Attending the launching event of the 2019 edition of the Government' Official Internship Programme were the Ministers of Public Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Constantin Bogdan Matei and the Minister for Romanians Everywhere, Natalia Intotero.