PM Dancila, King Felipe VI discuss political, economic relations, Romanians in Spain

On a working visit to Spain, Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday was welcomed King Felipe VI to discuss political and economic relations between the two countries, Romanians living and working in Spain, and Romania's presidency of the EU Council.

According to a press statement released by the government, Dancila and Felipe VI mentioned the privileged relationship between the two countries geographically positioned at the confines of the European continent.They also highlighted the "excellent level of relations between Romania and Spain at a political and sectoral level, especially at the economic and human level, given good integration with the Spanish society of the over one million Romanians living and working in Spain."Dancila said that Spain is a true European model in terms of citizen integration, both at governmental level and society level."From the perspective of the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2019, also discussed were Romania's preparations and priorities for this tenure."Dancila stressed the opportunity to deepen co-operation between Romania and Spain on the main topics on the European agenda, to generate, through joint efforts, positive results for the European Union, for the member states and for their citizens.She pointed out that "Romania's major goal for the future of Europe is the unity and cohesion of the European project, as the country wants a Europe built on fundamental principles and values, generating prosperity, security and stability."At the same time, Dancila and Felipe VI also discussed international political affairs. AGERPRES