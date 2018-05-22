PM Dancila meets heads of diplomatic missions of EU member states

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila attended on Tuesday a working lunch with the heads of diplomatic missions of the member states of the European Union accredited in Bucharest, reads a Government's release for AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu, Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader and Minister Delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu were also present at the meeting.The Government informs that the talks focused on internal measures taken at government level and on foreign policy actions carried out since the last meeting in this format in March, focusing on topics of interest on the European agenda."The Head of the Executive presented the measures envisaged by the Government to stimulate and draw foreign investors, such as the creation of a special fund for public-private partnership contracts that fall under the category of strategic projects. She also announced the preparation of a package of state aid schemes, well structured on priority areas," the release reads.At the same time, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the Government's interest in stimulating research and innovation as defining elements for maximizing development potential and ensuring efficient, sustainable and lasting economic growth.Viorica Dancila presented the heads of missions of the EU member states the phase of the preparations for Romania's Presidency of the Council of the EU. The prime minister also talked about the adoption of a first draft of the issues of interest that will be the basis of the working programme of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the EU.Among the topics discussed at the working lunch were also the multi-annual financial framework 2021-2027, the Schengen file and the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism.The Government also informs that another topic addressed by the participants in the working lunch referred to the main amendments to the Criminal Code and Criminal Procedure Code."The minister of justice has answered the questions on the GRECO Report and the amendments under discussion in the Special Parliamentary Committee on amending the Justice laws. The minister of justice has also presented aspects related to the decisions of the Constitutional Court," the release informs.At the same time, "there was an exchange of views concerning the relocation of the Romanian Embassy to Jerusalem, with the minister of Foreign Affairs having presented the stage of the internal evaluation process," the release also reads.