PM Dancila meets Israeli Social Equality Minister;welcomes the development of relations between Romania and Israel

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila met on Tuesday with Israeli Minister of Social Equality Gila Gamliel and with Secretary General of the World Jewish Restitution Organisation Colette Avital, context in which the PM voiced her satisfaction for the development of the relations between Romania and Israel.

According to a Government release, the meeting took place shortly after the conference on the fight against anti-Semitism, organised in Brussels under the aegis of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council and in the context in which fighting anti-Semitism is part of the priorities of Romania's mandate at the rotating Presidency of the Council.

"The discussions were focused around the actions that Romania is to promote in the upcoming period for this purpose, including the organisation in Bucharest of a conference on combating the denial of Holocaust and the role of the educational and memorial museums. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila voiced her satisfaction for the development of the relations between Romania and Israel, as well as for the intensification of the bilateral political dialogue. Both sides commended the role of the Romanian community of Israel and the Jewish community of Romania, that have an important role in strengthening the bilateral relations, including by boosting the development of the economic relations. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila thanked the Israeli side for the support granted in view of preserving the Romanian linguistic and cultural identity," the release shows.

The Romanian PM extended an invitation to the Israeli Minister of Social Equality in view of attending the high-level International Conference on the condition of modern woman, organised under the aegis of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council in Bucharest, at the end of May.

Also attending the meeting was Labour and Social Justice Minister Marius-Constantin Budai, who tackled the topic of the bilateral agreement regarding seniors and concrete ways to implement it, as well as aspect regarding labour and equal opportunities.

Moreover, also discussed was the appointment of an attache for the labour management issues at the Romanian Embassy to the State of Israel.