PM Dancila meets Vietnamese PM: We agreed to speed up procedures on conditions to carry out exports of Romanian products

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila carried out discussions on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, with a governmental delegation of Vietnam, led by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, agreeing to speed up the national procedures for establishing the necessary conditions to carry out exports of Romanian products of animal origin, honey and beekeeping products on the Vietnamese market.

At the Government headquarters, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry and the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority of the Republic of Vietnam."We agreed to speed up the national procedures establishing the necessary conditions to carry out exports of Romanian products of animal origin, honey and beekeeping products on the Vietnamese market. Moreover, today a Memorandum of Understanding in the agriculture area was signed between the relevant ministries of the two countries. We underscored Romania's interest in developing concrete cooperation projects in the energy area. I evoked the excellent cooperation at the level of local administrations and the relevance of twinning agreements to promote trade, cultural, educational and tourism ties for the benefit of both parties," Dancila said within the joint statements with the Vietnamese Prime Minister.She added that PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc's visit represents "an historic moment" for the bilateral relations, being the first visit of a Vietnamese Prime Minister to our country after 1989."Our countries are connected through strong cultural affinities, also supported by the traditional collaboration in the Education area, which over 4,000 Vietnamese citizens graduating university studies in Romania benefited from (...) I am pleased to point out that our countries assume with legitimacy and credibility the responsibility standpoints in the geographical areas of membership. As the Presidency at the Council of the European Union, Romania endorses the conclusion of the free trade agreement and the agreement on the protection of the EU-Vietnam investments as soon as possible. (...) Over the past years, Romania and Vietnam registered a solid economic growth which shows a very broad bilateral economic cooperation potential. Recognising this reality provides a legal basis for our desire that Vietnam become an important partner of Romania in South-East Asia. The commercial exchanges between our countries known an upward trend over the past years. There are multiple economic cooperation opportunities in areas such as energy, oil and gas, automotive industry, information technology and agriculture," Viorica Dancila stated.According to her, the business milieu representatives of the two countries will have the opportunity to assess the investment potential in the abovementioned areas within the Bilateral Economic Forum organised on Monday with the support of the National Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Romania and Vietnam.