PM Dancila: 'Mike Pence to visit Romania in the first half of the year'

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Thursday that US Vice President Mike Pence will pay a visit to Romania in the first half of the year.

"I had a phone conversation with Vice-President Pence, a discussion that lasted for about half an hour. We discussed the excellent bilateral relationship and the positive developments in the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States. Both sides underlined the importance of further developing all areas covered by the Strategic Partnership, especially the economic one. I have shown the importance granted by the Romanian Government to the strengthening of the transatlantic relationship. I thanked Vice-President Pence for the US support for the consolidation of the bilateral cooperation on the security dimension as well as within NATO. In his turn, the Vice-President of the United States of America has expressed appreciation regarding Romania's commitment to developing relations with the United States. Vice President Pence has appreciated the way the Government of Romania manages the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. I invited Vice President Pence to Romania and he promised to pay a visit in the first half of the year," PM Dancila told private TV broadcaster Antena 3.

The prime minister also mentioned that the discussion with Mike Pence was targeted, a discussion pointing to the willingness of both sides to cooperate.

"I sent this invitation to Vice-President Pence a short while ago, he told me that he had this invitation on the desk and that he would follow through on this invitation. I can say that I was pleasantly surprised by his acceptance of the invitation and I believe that for the Romanian Government, for Romania, it is a very important event, " premier Dancila said.

