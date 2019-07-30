PM Dancila, on phone with EC's Von der Leyen voices interest for consistent portfolio of Romania at EC

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday evening had a talk on the phone with the President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, on which occasion the Romanian high dignitary voiced interest for a consistent portfolio of our country within the College of Commissioners, capable to mirror Romania's expertise, according to a release from the Government Press Office.

During the above mentioned talk, the Romanian Premier congratulated the President of the European Commission for her election and reiterated the support from the Bucharest gov't during the latter's mandate. Prime Minister Dancila also highlighted that for Romania, the European Commission stays a key factor and a vital pillar in the European Union's institutional design.In reference to shaping the future European Commission, Prime Minister Dancila voiced interest for a steady portfolio within the College of Commissioners that would reflect Romania's expertise, as well as our country's contribution to the European agenda's enhancement and development, a fact also proven by the successful exercising of Romania's tenure at the helm of the European Union's Council.In turn, the President-elect of the European Commission congratulated the Romanian Premier for the results achieved by our country as it held the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the source adds.