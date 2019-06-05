PM Dancila rebukes President Iohannis for frequent attacks against her party

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, also the acting national chair of the majority Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Wednesday told President Klaus Iohannis that it is important for him to respect the Constitution and "to address all citizens," as consultations should not mean trying to form a majority by overthrowing a legitimate government of Romania."

"Speaking of the Constitution, I hope everybody understands that the Constitution must be respected. The Constitution must be respected by each and every dignitary and by each and every political party. And since we are talking about consultations, presidential consultations are supposed to be unfolded to reach a certain point of view; discussions with all the political parties should be conducted. That is how I have understood to see the consultations. But I am telling the President of Romania that it is important that he also be an example of the Constitution being respected. Going for consultations should not mean trying to build a majority to chase aside the government of Romania. That does not fit into the provisions of the Constitution and I believe that the president must be the president of all citizens and fulfill his role as a mediator and not as a politician, as he has done recently," Dancila said after a meeting of the PSD National Standing Bureau.

She added that the president of Romania should address all Romanians.

"I believe the president of Romania should cease his perpetual attacks at PSD. The president of Romania must address all citizens, irrespective of their political option; I am the prime minister of Romania, I am the prime minister of all, irrespective of political affiliation. When I pass a piece of legislation, that piece does not regard only a segment, only to a political party; it concerns everyone. The president of Romania must fulfill its role of a mediator," said Dancila.

She also pointed out that "PSD understood very well the result of the vote."

"I have said that we would not talk about justice again: no ordinance is being issued on justice matters; we have not issued any emergency ordinance on the codes of law or other similar issues, as the Ciolos government did and there was no public reaction. So we've got it and hence our openness to restore balance and consensus in society," said Dancila.