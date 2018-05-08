PM Dancila: Romania's actions at European level - aimed at buttressing consolidated EU

Romania's actions at European level have always been and will continue to be aimed at buttressing of a consolidated European Union, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila affirmed on Wednesday in the message conveyed on Europe's Day.

"Today we are celebrating Europe's Day, a day dedicated to the history of a project, model of collaboration, example of solidarity and continuous common commitment. This is a great occasion to celebrate the progress accomplished but also to bring to mind the long path of the European construction, from the vision of a cooperation project between a few European states, presented in Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Schuman's statement, to a reality uniting over 500 million European citizens. We are all enjoying the benefits of the European Union, of the European design's capacity to change for the better the daily lives of the citizens," Viorica Dancila said, according to press release of the gov't.

The premier points out that Romania has constantly identified itself with a clear pro-European path, has consolidated its democratic foundations, has modernised its society and economy and the Romanians fully share the fundamental European values. According to the premier, "Romania's actions at European level have always been and will always remain directed towards the buttressing of a consolidated European Union."

"This approach is all the more important as we are preparing for exercising the presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2019's first quarter, on which occasion we intend to act as an active, constructive partner, promoting consensus among member states. We will be watching that the EU policies relate at all times to the principle of cohesion, as common value of the EU, highlighting the importance to return to the cornerstones of the European project, so as to rebuild the citizens' confidence. Romania reaffirms its trust in the European project and acts for its support and development, answering to the European citizens' expectations, of the Romanian citizens' include. Happy birthday Europe!" Premier Dancila further said.