PM Dancila says assessment of ministerial performances to be out one and a half year into governance

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that an assessment of the results of each ministry in her cabinet will be made one and a half year into the joint governance of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE).

"We will make an assessment, a weekly evaluation, when we see that someone lags behind; we will try to stimulate anyone in such situation to catch up with the others," said Dancila asked if there are ministers doing their job poorly.Regarding the possible changes in the Cabinet, the prime minister said: "No, the issue of the departure of any minister has not yet been raised.""We will make an assessment one and a half year into the governance; we will conduct the assessment of governance ministry by ministry and of course an overall assessment to see the results of the government," said Dancila.Asked at what speed Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea is moving, Dancila said: "He works very well, and I think farmers are best equipped to see that."On Wednesday, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila participated, together with Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea, Chairman of the Vrancea County Council Marian Oprisan in the commissioning of the 5 Haret pumping and repumping station (SRP5) of the Ruginesti-Pufesti-Panciu waterworks complex that will irrigate crops from the Siret-Baragan canal.