PM Dancila says governance not endangered; ruling coalition to move forward

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, the national leader of the majority Social Democratic Party (PSD), on Wednesday said that, in her opinion, the government is not endangered and the ruling coalition will move forward in terms of the government's business.

"From the point of view of the alliance and the continuation of government, I have noticed that both Mr Calin Popescu Tariceanu and other leaders of ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule] said they would continue with governing. So I do not think the government is endangered, [by] the fact that each of the parties in the alliance has its own presidential candidate... of course we would have wanted a joint candidate, we would have wanted a joint candidate endorsed by PSD and ALDE - a candidate supported by ALDE. I believe that each party did its own calculations and each party after the European Parliament elections really wants to show its strength, its power, and I think that is a normal thing. I believe the government is not endangered and the coalition will move forward in terms of governance. In terms of the presidential election and electioneering, each party will have its own opinion, its own action, because each party will support its own candidate," Dancila told Digi 24 private broadcaster responding to whether or not the ruling coalition is in danger after ALDE national chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced his run in this autumn's presidential election.The PSD leader added that each party makes its own calculations, starting from the election results of the European Parliament, after being asked about the fact that the PSD-ALDE coalition initially discussed fielding a common candidate.