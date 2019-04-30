PM Dancila says this year's European elections to have major impact on EU's next institutional set-up

This year's elections to the European Parliament will have a major impact on the next EU institutional configuration, will be a good opportunity to reconfirm the joint pro-European commitment of the member states and the European institutions to lay the foundations for an "ambitious and united" vision for the future of the European design, Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday.

"This year's European elections will have a major impact on the EU's next institutional configuration and consequently on the future of the European Union and its policies. Therefore, I believe it is important to use this opportunity of European elections to reconfirm the common pro- European commitment of the member states and European Institutions to lay the foundations for an ambitious and united vision for the future of the European design," Dancila said at a joint news conference with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The Romanian prime minister underlined the active role of the ongoing Romanian presidency of the EU Council in supporting the efforts in the Brexit case in order to avoid upsetting the European Union's activities in the event of the UK's exiting the EU.

"The Romanian presidency of the Council of the EU has got actively involved, within the limits of its competences, in supporting the EU's efforts towards the Brexit file and handled a series of legislative files in the context of Brexit aimed at avoiding disruption of activities in the event of the UK exiting EU. I mean energy, transport, fisheries, social affairs and education,"she said, agerpres.ro informs.

She also referenced the agenda of the Romanian presidency of the EU Council, which included specific subjects that the country set to promote: combating discrimination, intolerance and xenophobia, anti-Semitism and racism, and promoting gender equality.

"In the reflection on the future of the European Union that will culminate with an informal summit on the future of the Union on May 9, Romania remains firmly convinced that the only effective response to the current challenges lies in approaches and actions based on the principle of unity and cohesion focusing on concrete priorities and the pursuit of policies that have produced unquestionable results such as enlargement policy. A strong and united European Union is in the interest of both current and future members. Today's discussions revealed how important to the European Union its enlargement policy was and continues to be, to its capacity to generate growth, political stability, economic and social development. We are therefore considering the EU's commitment to enlargement policy as a long-term investment," said Dancila.

Dancila participated on Wednesday in a meeting of the heads of government of the Central and Eastern European states that joined the European Union after 2004, according to the Romanian government.