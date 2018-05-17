PM Dancila: There is excellent education, home affairs, defence, agriculture co-operation potential with Croatia

Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Friday at the Romanian Government House that talks with visiting Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic highlighted the "good level of bilateral relations and the dynamic of the Romanian-Croat dialogue at all levels," and the fact that there is excellent co-operation potential between Romania and Croatia in areas such as education, home affairs, minorities, defence and agriculture.

"We have reviewed the bilateral relations and agreed that the impressive number of visits in 2017 and the first half of 2018 are a natural consequence of the harmonious way in which the bilateral dialogue unfolds. In our conversations, I have emphasised together with Mr. Plenkovic the importance we attach to co-operation between our countries at the politico-diplomatic level, as well as the desire to intensify economic and sectoral cooperation. We agreed that there is excellent cooperation potential in areas such as education, domestic affairs, minorities, defence, and agriculture," Dancila told a joint news conference with her Croatian counterpart.She added that the importance of co-operation in the field of tourism was also emphasised during the discussions.She mentioned that during the official talks a good level of trade was underscored."We have been pleased to note that trade in the year 2017 advanced 25 percent, which is not accidental given the efforts made last year to intensify the trade relations," Dancila said.The discussion also highlighted the importance of the bilateral relationship between Croatian minorities in Romania and the Romanian community in Croatia, Dancila said."Also, a Declaration of intent was signed between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Croatia on bilateral defence co-operation aimed at strengthening co-operation in this area between the two countries," added Dancila.According to her, another part of the discussions focused on co-operation in a European context and from the perspective of the two countries' membership in the Trio of the Presidencies of the Council of the European Union, with Romania and Croatia holding this office for the first time since joining the EU.Regarding the multiannual financial framework, Dancila reiterated Romania's full availability for constructive reporting at the next EU Council level negotiations, as well as channeling efforts towards "substantial advancement of negotiations under the Council presidency term to allow for a timely political agreement in this file.""Together with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, I agreed that the cohesion policy and the common agricultural policy remain the main investment priorities in the future budget," Dancila said.She mentioned that during the talks she emphasised that Romania is attaching "priority attention" to the relationship with Moldova and is acting consistently in support of the country's committed reforms, offering consistent support at diplomatic level."With regard to the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), we emphasised that Romania will continue to promote the Danube as an important transport corridor between Western and Eastern Europe. It is very important to create a favorable framework for increasing the volume of goods transported along the Danube established within EUSDR, ensuring all the necessary conditions for this purpose," Dancila said.Another topic of discussion, she said, was the Western Balkans.The Declaration of Intent between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Croatia on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the areas of defence and security was signed by Romanian Minister of Defense Mihai Fifor and Croatian Defence Minister Damir Krsticevic, in the presence of the two prime ministers.