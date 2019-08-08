PM Dancila: This year's first budget rectification is positive

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that the first budget rectification of this year is positive, a rectification that ensures "increased payment of salaries and pensions and the continuation of the investment projects in priority areas."

"We are discussing in the Government meeting today the first budget rectification this year. It is a positive rectification by which we ensure the increased payment of salaries and pensions, including the new increase that we will apply from 1 September this year. Moreover, this rectification ensures the continuation of the investment projects in the priority areas", specified Viorica Dancila.

The prime minister explained that the positive budget rectification "is supported by the growth of the Gross Domestic Product and the fact that in the first quarter of this year Romania registered an economic growth of 5pct, the third-largest growth in the European Union".

"All branches of the real economy have registered positive developments, notably the results in construction, services and agriculture," added Dancila.

The prime minister stressed that she had demanded that the rectification be done "on clear principles", so that "the objectives assumed earlier this year would be met by maintaining macroeconomic balances and strengthening investor confidence in the economy".

"We will keep the budget deficit in the target assumed by the Budget Law, namely 2.76pct. We will also keep investments in the priority areas, education, health and road infrastructure, as well as the measures to stimulate the programs for the development of the local communities. I demanded that the budget structure be correlated with the achievements of the first semester and be doubled by a firm commitment from the ministries that what is established by the budget rectification must be implemented," said Dancila.

The prime minister said that the budget cuts proposed by the rectification "are done where there was a low degree of use of the allocated money".

Dancila added that the rectification provides for "the funds necessary to the proper functioning of the local administration and to the financing of investment projects."