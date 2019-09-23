PM Dancila, to have several meetings, to sign loan agreement, on first day of working visit to US

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila Monday begins a working visit to the United States, where she will have several meetings and sign agreements.The agenda for the first day of the visit includes a series of meetings with local authorities, with members of the World Bank's management, as well as the participation in the signing ceremony of the Loan Agreement for the Health Sector Program-for-Results (PforR) Project between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
At the same time, the head of the Government will participate, at the UN headquarters, in the Leaders' Dialogue on Counter-Terrorism Strategy.
According to the prime minister's work schedule, Dancila will have, on Monday, during her working visit to the United States, at 11:00 hrs (local time), a meeting with Steven Fulop, the mayor of Jersey City, at the headquarters of Romania's Permanent Mission to the UN. Later on, premier Dancila will meet Ezra Friedlander, chairman of Commemoration Commission of the Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel.
The prime minister will also meet with the World Bank management, and will then participate in the signing ceremony of the Loan Agreement for the Health Sector Program-for-Results (PforR) Project between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The document will be signed, on behalf of Romania, by the Minister of Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, and of the WB by Tatiana Proskuryakova, country manager for Romania and Hungary, in the Europe and Central Asia region of the World Bank.
Viorica Dancila will also meet with the Executive Director of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) Board of Directors, David Harris, and will attend a working lunch organized by the AJC.
Subsequently, the Romanian prime minister will be present at the Leaders' Dialogue on counter-terrorism strategy and at the "Dinner Gala" offered by the Senior Chief rabbi Arthur Schneier.