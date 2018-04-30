PM Dancila: To me, life goes on with the governing programme expected by Romanians

Prime minister Viorica Dancila says that to her, life goes on, in an answer to the request by President Klaus Iohannis for her resignation.

"To me, life goes on and I'm furthering to implement the governing programme, a programme that is expected by the Romanians," Viorica Dancila told the private broadcaster Romania TV on Monday night, thus answering a question in connection with the statements made by President Iohannis.



On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis demanded the Prime minister to resign, adding that he was withdrawing his support to her.