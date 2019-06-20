PM Dancila to meet leaders of PSD county branches in Neptun

Interim Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila will meet Saturday in the seaside resort of Neptun with the leaders of the party branches, in order to discuss the preparation of the Congress on 29 June and the party activity in the next period.

"It is a working meeting. We have a few discussions on the sidelines of preparing the Congress, we will make an inventory of the conferences held so far and we will see how the branches have behaved and nominated their delegations. Moreover, we will anlayse the party's activity and the schedule for this summer. (...) The meeting of the party chairperson with the heads of the county branches is being carried out as of tomorrow afternoon until Saturday afternoon," head of the PSD Vaslui branch Dumitru Buzatu told AGERPRES on Thursday.

The meeting will take place at the protocol Villa in Neptun.