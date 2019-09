PM Dancila, to meet with national minority parliamentary group, to discuss with President Iohannis on Monday

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Sunday afternoon, in Mamaia, at the end of the meeting with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Diaspora Organization, that on Monday morning she will have a meeting with MPs from the national minority group other than the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and then she will have a discussion with President Klaus Iohannis.

"Tomorrow morning I will be in Parliament. I am going to the Chamber and then to the Senate, after which I am meeting with the National Minority Group, other than the UDMR. Still tomorrow morning I will have a discussion with the President of Romania. I have to make a decision and for this I have to speak with the president,'' Viorica Dancila told the press, when asked what steps she will take in the coming days as concerns the provision of parliamentary support for the government.