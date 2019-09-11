PM Dancila to seek solutions for employees in ministries formerly ran by ALDE to get paid

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday said that in the Government meeting on Thursday she would try to find a solution so that the employees in the ministries that were under the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) leadership could receive their pay.

"Tomorrow [on Thursday] I will have a government meeting and I will try to find a solution so that the people get their salaries. The people mustn't be victims of political decisions. As we found a solution for people to get their pensions, the same tomorrow I will seek a solution for people to get paid. Beyond this political battle, beyond some people's ego, there are people who live from one salary to another and we mustn't play with these things, we must prove responsibility," Dancila said at the Victoria Palace, asked if Thursday there would be an emergency ordinance adopted for the employees in the ministries formerly ran by ALDE ministers to receive their salaries.

According to political sources, the Government would adopt on Thursday an emergency ordinance modifying the administrative code, according to which secretaries general in ministries have the right to sign as credit release authorities, that is they can sign payrolls and invoices.

After ALDE left governance, Gratiela Leocadia Gavrilescu - Deputy PM, Environment Minister; Anton Anton - Energy Minister and Viorel Ilie - Minister for the Relation with Parliament left the Government.

About 10,000 employees in the ministries under the ALDE leadership haven't received their salaries, as the resigning ministers hadn't left, by order, substitutes who can sign payrolls, Chairman of the "Sed Lex" Public Employees' Trade Unions National Alliance Vasile Marica told AGERPRES on Tuesday.