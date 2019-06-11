PM Dancila: Wage cuts out of question, pension point and minimum allowance to rise as of Sept. 1

Premier Viorica Dancila said that "in no way" is the government contemplating wage cuts in the public sector, adding that the rise of the pension point and of the minimum allowance will come into effect as of September 1.

"Wage cutting has never been raised by this government. I know that wage cuts and the austerity policy are the attribute of the National Liberal Party, which has also publicly stated this. On the contrary, we will increase the pension point and the minimum allowance beginning on September 1. When we took over governing, we said that increasing the incomes of the population and raising the living standards are important to us, cutting wages is not an option," Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday in Parliament.

She added that somebody may have mixed up the statements.

"I've seen Mr. Orban's statements, some may have mixed up his statements that he wants to axe incentives to IT professionals, that he wants to cut salaries, reduce staff. We don't envisage this whatsoever, had it been so, we would have publicly announced it, we do take responsibility for the goals we contemplate and don't let others announce them," Dancila said.