PM Dancila: We see more and more ALDE members supporting cooperation with PSD

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday stated that increasingly more members of ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) support the cooperation with PSD (Social Democratic Party) and she also specified that, in the event Calin Popescu-Tariceanu expels Gratiela Gavrilescu, Ion Cupa and Stefan Baisanu - proposed for the Ministries of Environment, Energy and the Relation with Parliament, respectively - from the party, she will nominate other three persons from ALDE, supposing that the leader of the party won't expel the entire organisation.

"I will propose other three members of ALDE and he won't be able to expel the entire organisation. I believe that Mr Tariceanu will analyze this very well, for it's clear they didn't make a unanimous decision at ALDE, and we see increasingly more members from ALDE who support the cooperation with PSD and this project for our country, I could say, and we see that there are secretaries of state who want to stay [in the coalition government - editor's note], and also organisations in the territory, and we will start to discuss with the organisations in the territory. So it's clear now that there is a majority in ALDE that wants to stay in the coalition government and I believe that the leader cannot make such radical decisions by himself. These matters must be discussed within the statutory forums, the same as it happens in the PSD, and I also believe that such things must be established by the statutory forums. But this is a problem for those from ALDE to solve, I just need to take care of the PSD," she said at the Victoria Palace.

She also added that the ALDE leader must discuss with his colleagues in the party.

Dancila specified the ALDE members will come alone to PSD for they want "to continue to govern together" and we gave them the same portfolios this party had initially.

The Prime Minister further showed that she called President Klaus Iohannis and told him she would send seven nominations for the vacant portfolios on Wednesday. For the Ministry of Environment and for Deputy PM she nominated Gratiela Gavrilescu, for Energy - Ion Cupa and for the Relation with the Parliament - Stefan Baisanu, all three members of ALDE, but she also proposed Dan Chirila for Ministry of Interior, Camelia Gavrila for Education and Dan Matei - Deputy PM for economic affairs.