PM Dancila:When filing a censure motion,one should convince others that what is written there is real

The the censure motion wasn't treated seriously and, when filing a censure motion, one should convince others that what is written there is real, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday.

"The censure motion wasn't treated very seriously. When filing a censure motion, one should come up with something else instead, come up with a programme, with a project to present to Romania's citizens. I have seen superficiality, insults in this censure motion, which proves that it hasn't been treated seriously. I believe that this manner of working has to stop, if we truly treat this thing seriously. I know that democracy implies that the Opposition make use of this instrument, but when filling a censure motion, firstly, you should convince others that what is written there is real, you cannot come up with pieces of information which are not in line with reality and you should think that, if this motion passes indeed, you should have an alternative, you should come up with a Prime Minister, with a Government that you want to form. I've seen, 15 ministries, but they haven't told us why they thought of 15 and not 17, why not 13? It's obvious that it hasn't been treated very seriously," the PM stated after the censure motion was rejected by Parliament.

When asked whether or not the positive result of the motion strengthens her position within the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in view of the congress, Dancila said that it strengthens her confidence in the party colleagues and those in the alliance

"I don't know if this thing strengthens my position, but it strengthens my belief that we are a strong alliance, that all colleagues acted unitary and we surpassed this motion through the contribution of each colleague. It strengthens my confidence in the alliance colleagues, in my colleagues of the PSD," she stated.