PM-designate Ciuca: PSD wanted to govern, but PNL gave clear mandate, minority government

Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Friday, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) wanted to govern, but said that the National Liberal Party (PNL) gave a clear mandate for a minority government, Agerpres informs.

He was asked if he would have been comfortable governing with ministers from the PSD.

"At this time, the issue hasn't been raised for such a construct. We prepared all discussions and negotiated on the issue of the mandate. This is not for me to say as a person or any one person, these are political decisions, which must be assumed at the level of the party's leadership, at the level of the leadership of the parties, because we find ourselves in this situation, exactly due to these negotiation lines which were not accepted," said Ciuca after the meeting of the PNL's Executive Bureau.

The Prime Minister-designate showed that he discussed on the phone with Save Romania Union (USR) and PSD leaders the main lines of negotiation.

"We analyzed, maybe even detail elements, because this is the decision that was taken today by the party's leadership. These were the proposals. The PSD wanted to enter government and... (...) It's not only about my decision. I wasn't building a Government only of my own," said Ciuca.

The PNL chair, Florin Citu, mentioned in his turn that there were three consultations in the party regarding the negotiation mandate, but that each time it remained the same, namely a minority Government with the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), supported by the minorities.

"We returned around three times in the party to consultations about the mandate. Each time, we returned with the same thing. (...) We had three consultations on this mandate, the moment it was approved and, then, each time we went back and consulted and the mandate remained the same," he emphasized.

Citu was asked if he excludes the option of a technocratic Prime Minister or a PSD Prime Minister, with support from the PNL, if the Ciuca Government does not pass Parliament.

"Any option will be discussed in the leadership fora of the party and if it meets the majority of votes, it will be accepted," he answered.