PM-designate holds gov't formation talks with PNL, UDMR Chairmen, national minority floor leader

The leaders of the National Liberal Party - PNL, the Save Romania Union - USR, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania - UDMR and the parliamentary group of national minorities met on Wednesday at the Liberals' premises for a first discussion to test the waters for Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos's bid to form a new government.

Prime Minister-designate and USR Chairman Dacian Ciolos will make press statements after the meeting with PNL head and acting Prime Minister Florin Citu, UDMR Chairman and acting Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, and leader of the parliamentary group of national minorities Varujan Pambuccian.

"We are in an exceptional moment that calls for exceptional solutions. We must be aware of this. I didn't come to this meeting to learn what our coalition partners can offer me, but what they are actually willing to offer Romania, because we'll have to hammer out a solution for Romania. (...) I offer them a partnership as we hopefully all want it, so that we can put together a parliamentary majority," Prime Minister-designate Ciolos said before the meeting.