PM-designate Orban: Decision not to publish OUG on European funds, I asked for other legislative solutions

Prime Minister designate Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday, in the Government meeting, that he has decided to withdraw from the publication in the Official Journal of the emergency ordinances regarding the European funds approved in the Executive meeting on February 4 and asked the relevant minister, Marcel Bolos, to come up with other legislative solutions.

"Mr. Minister Bolos, I have made the decision not to publish the emergency ordinances that you have submitted in the Government meeting. The issue is far too delicate, already the blabbermouths who are hurting Romania by blocking the absorption process have started sending tattle. The issue being far too delicate - it is about European funds - we are not allowed, in any way, to weaken the procedures we have thought through and especially the plan of measures, so that they are the subject of questionable and controversial normative acts. This is the reason why I urge you to prepare regulatory solutions for each of the measures, where the law is needed, please prepare the draft law and submit the bills through the parliamentary groups, and where the law is not required, I know very well that launching the extension program of gas distribution, at least under the current financial year, can also be achieved by normative acts that haven't got the force of a law, through HGs [Government decisions] or Minister's Orders. And wherever you can regulate through HG or Minister's Order you should proceed accordingly," said Ludovic Orban, at the beginning of the Government meeting.

AGERPRES