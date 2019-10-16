PM-designate Orban: I am confident partners who contributed to success of censure motion will support investiture of Gov't

The Prime Minister-designate, Ludovic Orban, voiced confidence on Wednesday that the partners who contributed to the success of the censure motion would support the investiture of his Cabinet in Parliament, because otherwise Viorica Dancila remains in power.

"Today we are having discussions with the delegation representing the PMP [the People's Movement Party]. (...) We have discussions scheduled with all the partners who have contributed to the success of the censure motion and we will discuss with each of them. I am confident that the partners who have contributed to the success of the censure motion will support the government's investiture in Parliament because otherwise Viorica Dancila remains in power and I see no serious reasons for not supporting the government's investiture, all the more so since some of them have been collaborating since the beginning of the legislature and we are practically in the Opposition, and with the others we have been working together for a long time and they saw who we are and what we can do. I see absolutely no obstacle in generating the majority needed for the government's investiture," said Orban, at the Parliament Palace.

He added that, for now, he "is not taking into account anything" about the participation of another party in the government alongside the PNL.

The prime minister-designate announced that he will have an official discussion with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) delegation on Thursday.

"We are open to a dialogue, to finding the best solutions for Romania to have a competent government, to benefit from a parliamentary majority and to do what is necessary for the country, also to vacate as soon as possible the government seat, the headquarters of the ministries, by those who are today in control and who have been dismissed by the censure motion and who, over the last stretch, are creating extremely serious problems for the future government, either by committing expenses for which there are no resources, or by signing contracts without fulfilling the legal basis, or by blocking contracts, or by initiating large-scale competitions to put into office PSD politicians, named on interim position through the back door. These things are happening now, and I think it is vital for Romania that a government of the current Opposition can be installed, in the shortest time possible, a government to be supported by the political parties that contributed to the success of the censure motion and a government to tackle the big problems that Romania faces today," the Liberal leader said.

According to Orban, negotiation teams were formed at the level of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will address individually both parliamentarians from the PSD, "who do not like the serious deviation of the PSD leadership and who could vote for what is good for Romania."