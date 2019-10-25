PM-designate Orban:I haven't received any official invitation to attend events organised on Romanian Army Day

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban stated on Friday that he hasn't received any official invitation to attend the events organised on the Romanian Army Day, adding that he regrets it.

"I would like everyone to know. I haven't received any official invitation from the Defence Ministry to attend the events organised for the celebration of the Army Day and I regret, because the army is fundamental for Romania, for the defense of the Romanian citizens' life and safety. I wish 'Many happy returns' to the Romanian Army, one of the most prestigious institutions of the Romanian state and people," Orban stated at the National Liberal Party (PNL) headquarters, when asked why he didn't attend any of the events occasioned by the Army Day.When asked who is responsible of this thing, Orban said: "I presume the Defence Minister is the one who sends the official invitations."The Romanian Army Day is marked on Friday through a series of events organised in the main garrisons around the country, as well as military and religious ceremonies organised at the monuments dedicated to the nations's heroes.