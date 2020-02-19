PM-designate Orban on rejection of OUG regarding organisation of early elections

Interim Prime Minister Ludivic Orban argues that in case the Parliament does not vote in favour of the Emergency Ordinance (OUG) regarding the organisation of early elections, there is a risk of "non-compliance" with the 90 days deadline imposed by the Constitution for the organisation of elections from the moment the President dissolves the Legislative, adding that the negative opinion issued by the Judicial Committee of the Senate shows "lack of reason."

He responded as such when asked whether there are negotiations with the parliamentary parties so that the OUG regarding the oganisation of early elections doesn't get rejected in Parliament after receiving a negative opinion on Tuesday in Senate's Judicial Committee.In Orban's view, there is still "a long way" before the OUG on early elections be rejected in Parliament.When asked if he agrees certain amendments of the draft normative act, the PM-designate wanted to underscore that the Liberal MPs endorse the ordinance as it was adopted by the Government."There is the risk, if this ordinance doesn't get adopted, of non-complying with the constitutional deadline of 90 days, a mandatory term imposed by the Constitution for organizing elections from the moment the President dissolves Parliament," Orban added.When asked whether such a voting is to be organised prior of before the local elections, the PM-designate responded that a calendar of early elections depends "on several factors."The Judicial Committee of the Senate issued on Tuesday an admission report for the rejection of the Government Emergency Ordinance regarding the organization of early parliamentary elections. The Commission adopted an amendment proposed by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) by which the title of the normative act was amended from "draft for the approval of the OUG" to "project for the rejecting of the OUG."