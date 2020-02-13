PM-designate Orban participates in Security Conference in Munich

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban is participating, from Thursday to Sunday, in the Munich Security Conference, at its 56th edition this year.

The event brings together important leaders and decision-makers in security and defence - heads of state and government, representatives of the leaders of international and regional organizations, including the European Union and NATO, informs the Government Press Office.In this context, Ludovic Orban has meetings scheduled with counterparts from several states, as well as with top representatives of the business community."The participation of the Romanian delegation in the Munich Security Conference represents an opportunity to promote Romania's profile as a member state of NATO and the EU, a strategic partner of the United States, deeply committed to strengthening the European architecture and the transatlantic bond," the Government said.On the eve of the Conference, Prime Minister Orban is guest of honor and will deliver a speech at the European Dinner, an event organized within the sixth Munich European Conference.The agenda of the head of the Government includes the participation in the state dinner hosted by Bavarian State Prime Minister Markus Soeder, as well as delivering an address, together with representatives of the EU institutions and European counterparts, in a panel on "The Future of the European Union".The delegation accompanying Ludovic Orban in Munich includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca, the presidential adviser for national security, Ion Oprisor, and Romania's Ambassador in Berlin, Emil Hurezeanu.

AGERPRES