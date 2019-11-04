PM-designate Orban: Romania has a legitimate gov't, despite shameful boycott of PSD, Pro Romania

PM-designate Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that Romania has a legitimate government voted by Parliament, despite the "shameful and pitiful boycott" of PSD and Pro Romania.

"Romania has a legitimate government, which received the confidence vote of Parliament, despite the shameful and pitiful boycott of some political parties, which is a first in the 30 years of Romanian democracy. A parliamentary majority voted in favour of our Government," stated Orban at the Parliament Palace after the investiture vote.He thanked his partners from PNL (National Liberal Party) and also to the other MPs, who "listened to their own conscience and placed Romania's good first."The government proposed by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban passed Parliament on Monday. There were 240 MPs who voted "in favour" of the government, out a total of 465 MPs