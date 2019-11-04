PM-designate Orban: Romania has a legitimate gov't, despite shameful boycott of PSD, Pro Romania

PM-designate Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that Romania has a legitimate government voted by Parliament, despite the "shameful and pitiful boycott" of PSD and Pro Romania.

"Romania has a legitimate government, which received the confidence vote of Parliament, despite the shameful and pitiful boycott of some political parties, which is a first in the 30 years of Romanian democracy. A parliamentary majority voted in favour of our Government," stated Orban at the Parliament Palace after the investiture vote.He thanked his partners from PNL (National Liberal Party) - from PMP (People's Movement Party), USR (Save Romania Union), UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) and the group of minorities - but also to the other MPs, who "listened to their own conscience and placed Romania's good first."Orban criticized the fact that the plenary sitting was not presided by the heads of the two chambers."Shame on them!," he said.He also specified that, immediately after the investiture ceremony, the new Government will have an informal meeting at the Victoria Palace to establish the details for its activity in the next period."We are ready to begin our activity. (...) We will have a plan for each ministry. Moreover, we will establish all the important decisions that must be made in preparation for the Government meeting and for the meetings of all the other structures of the Government that will take place soon," said Orban.He showed he also had a discussion with President Klaus Iohannis.Orban said that all the proposed ministers are persons with experience, with a fitted professional background, who know how to rule a public institution and who will make performance.The Government proposed by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban passed Parliament on Monday. There were 240 MPs who voted "in favour" of the government, out a total of 465 MPs.